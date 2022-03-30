Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.79 Million

Analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will post $145.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.12 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $163.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $721.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 45.7% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

