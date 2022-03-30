Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Roblox has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,769 shares of company stock worth $5,539,053 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.