Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Lumentum stock opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

