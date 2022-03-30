Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

PAG opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

