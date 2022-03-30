Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Ennis stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $495.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ennis by 102,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ennis by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

