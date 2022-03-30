BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BlackBerry by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BB. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

