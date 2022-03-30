Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $228,272.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.