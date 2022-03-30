LMP Automotive (LMPX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. LMP Automotive has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $545,385. Company insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LMP Automotive by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LMP Automotive by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.