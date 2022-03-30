Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.
Aozora Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)
