Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Aozora Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOZOY)

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

