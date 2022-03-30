Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. 27,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 103,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$113.59 million and a P/E ratio of -30.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Luke Caplette sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,800.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

