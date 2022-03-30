Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 1,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QBCRF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

