Chemesis International (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Shares Up 7.9%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 25,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 48,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Chemesis International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CADMF)

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

