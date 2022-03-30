ACENT (ACE) Price Up 2.8% This Week

ACENT (ACE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. ACENT has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $606,395.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036330 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00107013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

