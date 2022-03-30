O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading 3.9% Higher

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.68. 160,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 86,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the third quarter worth $2,314,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 81,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 591,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter.

