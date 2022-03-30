$30.32 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) to report $30.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.27 million to $32.20 million. Evolus reported sales of $12.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $149.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $155.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $210.47 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $222.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

EOLS traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. 346,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.17. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evolus by 326.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.