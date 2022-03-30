Method Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,050.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (MTHD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $236,444.76 and $1,050.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Method Finance

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

