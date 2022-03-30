Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $161.12. 1,902,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,749. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $140.67 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

