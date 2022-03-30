$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Shares of PII traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.15. 596,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,363. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

