Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) to post $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Everest Re Group reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.14.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.51 and a 200 day moving average of $276.15. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $307.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

