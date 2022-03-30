Electronic Data Processing (LON:EDP) Stock Price Up 1,916.9%

Electronic Data Processing PLC (LON:EDP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1,916.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.50 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.19). Approximately 4,657,952 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57,849% from the average daily volume of 8,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.49 ($0.06).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.50.
About Electronic Data Processing (LON:EDP)
Read More
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.