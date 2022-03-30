Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $30,906.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.46 or 0.07126095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.14 or 0.99766878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

