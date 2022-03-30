FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.09. 147,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 203,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 177,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 186,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter.

