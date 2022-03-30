TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Up 18.9%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 28,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 83,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The stock has a market cap of C$50.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17.
About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)
