TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Up 18.9%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 28,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 83,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$50.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17.

About TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

