American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Down 0%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) shares were down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.54 and last traded at $42.18. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $375.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.