WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Up 1.8%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.97 and last traded at $69.87. Approximately 34,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 69,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.65.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

