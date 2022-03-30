Luna Coin (LUNA) Market Capitalization Tops $8,092.52

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 37.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Luna Coin has a market cap of $8,092.52 and $8.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Luna Coin has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.10 or 0.00223725 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum . Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Luna Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.