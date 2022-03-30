Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “
Shares of NYSE HNP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
