Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Shares of NYSE HNP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the third quarter worth $244,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

