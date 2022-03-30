Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,574.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,776,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.11.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $8.27 on Tuesday, hitting $431.51. 673,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $334.61 and a one year high of $461.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

