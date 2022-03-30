Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) to post sales of $602.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $625.15 million and the lowest is $575.02 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $439.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

SBNY traded up $12.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.07. 888,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.65. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $207.86 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,050,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after acquiring an additional 354,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after acquiring an additional 389,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

