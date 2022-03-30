Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

TDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,284,000 after purchasing an additional 321,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after buying an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after buying an additional 280,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,223,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 611,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,159. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

