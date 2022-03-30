Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,284,000 after purchasing an additional 321,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after buying an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after buying an additional 280,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,223,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:TDS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 611,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,159. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
