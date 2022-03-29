Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,024 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Ford Motor stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 90,482,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,233,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

