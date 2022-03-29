Zacks: Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) to report $481.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.30 million to $490.89 million. Itron posted sales of $519.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Itron by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Itron by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Itron by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Itron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. 400,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,938. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.27. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.