Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will post $278.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the highest is $287.45 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $258.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 68,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

