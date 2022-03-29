Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.30. 1,311,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

