Spectrecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00194736 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00023543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.68 or 0.00415548 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.