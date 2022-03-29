Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after acquiring an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.06. 4,695,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.62 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

