Megacoin Price Up 12.1% This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (MEC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $188,932.09 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00269784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,897,754 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.