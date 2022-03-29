Quant Price Hits $142.77 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $37.63 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $142.77 or 0.00301494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004444 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.42 or 0.01303841 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

