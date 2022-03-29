Hamster (HAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.89 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $11.89 million and $260,684.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.44 or 0.07121749 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.20 or 0.99548363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054252 BTC.

About Hamster

