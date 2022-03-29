Zacks: Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.22 million to $64.58 million. Inseego reported sales of $57.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $303.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.70 million to $306.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $352.13 million, with estimates ranging from $340.90 million to $364.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

INSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

In other news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inseego by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Inseego by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inseego by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 724,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,624. The company has a market cap of $447.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.