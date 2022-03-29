Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 724 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,682. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.41. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $150.92 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

