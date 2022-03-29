Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 654,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,907. Robert Half International has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 254,892 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

