Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will announce $327.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.90 million and the lowest is $325.95 million. Monro reported sales of $305.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of MNRO stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.30. 601,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

