Sakura Bloom Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $52,429.08 and $8.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00841739 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars.

