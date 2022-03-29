Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Hits $298.86 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and $298.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001915 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00194441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.66 or 0.00414767 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00049992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,067,644,884 coins and its circulating supply is 6,636,805,636 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

