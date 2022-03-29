The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 52,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,810,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

