Brokerages Set D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Target Price at $17.66

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 1,272,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 418.69% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,776,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,209,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

