Brokerages Set D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Target Price at $17.66

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 1,272,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $15.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,776,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,209,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
