Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Equities analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) to report sales of $76.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.91 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $71.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $313.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $313.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $336.89 million, with estimates ranging from $335.28 million to $338.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ANGO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. 271,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $840.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.94. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 107,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

