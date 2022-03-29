Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,403,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,725,600. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

