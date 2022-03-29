Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $7,561,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,169 shares of company stock worth $9,289,928. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $56.88. 1,246,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

